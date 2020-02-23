Subject in Boyle Co. investigation sought after house search reveals drugs, cash

A Boyle County man is wanted on several charges in connection to a narcotics investigation.

A Facebook post to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office’s page states that deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Samuel Keith Stallworth along Duncan Hill in Danville on Saturday.

Deputies say during the search, they found cocaine, heroin, gabapentin, and $1,800 in cash. Stallworth was not home at the time of the search.

He now faces pending charges of trafficking heroin and cocaine, drug possession, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

