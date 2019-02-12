Suggestions sought for new Lexington elementary school's name

Community suggestions are being sought to help select the name for a new elementary school in Lexington.

The school is currently under construction on Athens Boonesboro Road.

Any suggested names will have to follow the district's naming police - It needs to be named after a geographical area of the city or a prominent deceased person who contributed to the history of Lexington or the U.S. as a whole.

Fayette County Schools said the vision for the school is to "to expose our students to diverse opportunities through the lens of arts education while providing the unique experience of learning in an environment that allows students to access every part of their brain. We have the responsibility to ensure that ALL students are actively engaged, achieving at high levels and are prepared to excel in a global society.”

Nominations can be suggested in three ways.

- Online at this link

- Sending an email to jessica.greene@fayette.kyschools.us

- Via mail at New Elementary School Naming Committee, 1126 Russell Cave Road, Lexington, KY 40505

Submissions must include a suggested name, rationale, your first and last name and your email address.

The naming committee, comprising parents, school leaders and elected officials, will make a recommendation to the Board of Education.

“This is an exciting time for our community,” said Josh Williams, principal of the new elementary school. “We want everyone to feel a part of this process.”

The school is due to be open in August.