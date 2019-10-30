Sullivan University faculty member charged with indecent exposure

A Sullivan University faculty member has been suspended after being charged with indecent exposure.

Sister station WAVE 3 News reports that Paul Hall reportedly exposed himself to people at a creek off of Alta Vista Road.

Witnesses reportedly detained Hall until police arrived. Officers say Hall had an abrasion on his arm when they arrived. Investigators say witnesses told them he sustained the injury while trying to escape from the people detaining him.

Hall was a mathematics instructor at Sullivan University, according to the school’s website.

Sullivan University has released a statement on Hall’s suspension stating:

“Sullivan University has been made aware of the disturbing allegations, including those posted on social media, about a faculty member. While this matter is under investigation, the faculty member has been suspended. The University has not made a determination of guilt or wrongdoing, but rather we made the choice of a suspension immediately after learning of the allegations yesterday evening out of an abundance of caution for the welfare of our students, faculty, and staff. We are currently gathering additional information and attempting to verify the allegations in order to ensure the matter is handled appropriately. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students, staff, faculty and the community at large, and behavior of the sort described on the social media post will never be tolerated by this university.”

