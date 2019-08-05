Summer break ending, Kentucky still doesn’t have enough teachers

With summer break meeting its end, Kentucky students are busy preparing for a new school year while the state's Department of Education says schools are preparing to be short staffed.

Lead Beyond / CC BY 2.0

Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis Jr. says the ongoing teacher shortage crisis is setting school districts in an urgent search for teachers.

Lexington alone has 380 instructor positions open with school set to start August 14.

“Every day should be urgent for us,” said Lewis. “We are talking about thousands of slots. But if you are talking about ten slots, you are talking about somebody's baby, somebody's child that is going to show up for school and not have a qualified teacher.”

Lewis says the state remains with thousands of positions to fill and many school districts are beginning to adjust.

Estill County School’s Superintendent Jeff Saylor has been working around the shortages. Saylor says he still needs to hire three to four teachers with school starting Tuesday.

Saylor has also been forced to adjust with not having a languages teacher. Students will now take part in a languages course taught by the local community college for dual credit.

The state’s response to the problem is a campaign that will be launching in the coming weeks. The point of the campaign is to promote the education field to younger audiences hoping to inspire a future generation of teachers. The state also hopes to push those with “exceptional” work experience to apply for jobs.

The state says the problem has been growing for ten years. If a school does not have enough staff, it is at the hands of the superintendent or principle to find a solution within the school.

