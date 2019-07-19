Summer camps adjusting routine as temperatures spike

Pepperhill Summer Camp in Jessamine Count is just one of many camps having to adjust to the heat to keep everyone safe.

As temperatures quickly rise into the 90’s Friday and heat index values rise into the triple digits, the risks for heat-related illnesses and stress increases significantly.

The heat has also prompted excessive heat warnings and advisories across the state and is causing summer camps to adjust their outdoor activities.

For those at Pepperhill Summer Camp, they have been making sure to keep plenty of water on hand to keep their kids hydrated, and they're allowing plenty of time in their pool and pond as well.

"It's important to do these things, number one so that the kids don't get overheated,” says Camp Counselor Adam Prather. “Naturally they're outside, they're wanting to run around, they're going to expend a lot of energy and stuff so they can get overheated and get sick, so it is a safety matter, but at the same time it's also just for fun. If kids get out here and get too hot then they're not having fun and they're not learning at camp."

During hot days like the ones Central Kentucky is experiencing, counselors say they're also keeping a close eye on the signs of heat exhaustion and other symptoms, as kids are more susceptible to these issues.

Pepperhill Summer Camp has roughly 100 to 150 children each week at their program.

