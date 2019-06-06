Summer school students caught with $30 million worth of fentanyl pills, police say

Police in Arizona arrested three students during a summer school on Wednesday.

Two of the students were identified as Noemi Hernandez Madrigal and Alexandra Hernandez. The third student is a minor. They were caught with 3,200 pills, police say.

They said the teens had more than 3,000 blue M30 pills, also known as fentanyl.

The drug has claimed the lives of teens across the country. The ongoing battle with opioids is a growing epidemic across the country.

"Even half a pill can kill someone,” said Lt. Marco Santana, of the San

Luis Police Department. “It's happened before. We've had about 19 overdoses just this year alone. We've had about 16 in 2018. It's obviously a very dangerous drug and there's no control."

They will be tried as adults.

The third student, who was not identified, will be tried as a minor.

Santana said each pill costs $15 on the black market. All together the bust is worth more than $30 million on the street.

"You're looking at about 3,200 plus M30 pills that were in her possession," Santana said.

One concerned parent who didn't want to be named said he's frustrated with the school district for not notifying them of the incident. He said the news doesn't shock him at all.

"You always hear that there are drugs in the schools and there's not much attention going on right now from the district," he said.

He said that schools should implement checks-ups before another life pays the price.

"There needs to be more secure with the kids to monitor them because recently there was a kid with a firearm and I feel like the district doesn't want to notify us so they won't look bad," he said.

The three teens are now facing potentially severe charges including possession of drug paraphernalia as well as having an illegal drug in drug-free school zone.

Santana said it will take more than just law enforcement agencies to combat this opioid crisis.

Calls to the school district were not returned.

The two teen girls will be in court Thursday.

