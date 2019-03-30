Summit looks at pharmacist-approach to treating opioid addiction

Health care providers from across the state gathered in Lexington Saturday for the first ever Kentucky Opioid Summit.

The purpose of the event was to show pharmacists and other medical prescribers how they can better treat addiction.

"We don't want to loose our greatest natural resource, our children and the people of the Commonwealth. It not only affects our young, it also affects the elderly," said Kentucky Rep. Danny Bentley, R-District 93.

Those who attended the event at the Four Points Sheraton in Lexington learned about various drugs used to treat addiction.

"They see patients regularly. They can identify patients who are potentially at risk. They also have the opportunity to provide patients with life-saving methods such as Naloxone, which is the Narcan nasal spray," said Chris Harlow, chair of the Kentucky Pharmacy Association.

They also learned about alternative pain treatments, such as physical therapy, acupuncture, massages, and recovery programs.

"I'm a recovering addict. I've been through the judicial system, incarceration, treatment and rehab. I saw all the gaps," said Joe Turner, who was at the event.

He now works for Champions Recovery, a nonprofit that focuses on peer support during treatment. He said having people to support him helped him to achieve sobriety.

"Someone that you can share the good with, and someone that you can ask for help from on a bad day, that is so crucial when you're inside of recovery, to know that someone is out there and they do care for you and they do love you," said Turner.

The Kentucky Pharmacy Board sponsored the event. Plans for the next Kentucky Opioid Summit are underway.