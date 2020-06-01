Sunday protests in Lexington remain peaceful

Protests remained mostly peaceful in Lexington Sunday, as hundreds filled the streets of downtown for the third night.

Local business owners say, for the most part, they’re very pleased with the Lexington protestors.

When we talked with them, they told me they weren’t even concerned about their businesses getting damaged.

“I think it was very very peaceful," said Fred Mills, manager Kentucky Theater. "Everything that I saw seem to be very respectful.“

Video to prove it.

Lexington officers keeping up with crowds, and after much chanting even kneeling with them.

Memorable Moments | Lexington protesters play rock paper scissors and hug officers from @lexkypolice ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qtCxAEU1k2 — Robert Thomas WKYT (@RobertWKYT) June 1, 2020

One protestor even walked up to an officer and gave him a hug.

Lexington police even posted to Facebook saying they’re incredibly thankful for how peaceful weekend protests were.

Mayor Linda Gorton stopped by a protest Sunday morning and talked with those present about how she can help them, and what they can do to make change.

There was minor damage throughout the city, including at the Kentucky Theater, but business owners and police don’t believe this has anything to do with last night's protests.

“ Teenagers were seeing in front of the theater, and I guess they just got caught up in the moment," Mills said. "A brick was thrown, there is a brick inside the box office and a brick thrown to the box office glass.“

Lexington’s police chief and the mayor are planning on holding some kind of conference to address this weekend's protests later on Monday.