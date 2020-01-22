Super Bowl commercial: Mr. Peanut is dead

Mr. Peanut died to save the lives of Wesley Snipes and the guy from “Veep.”

Snipes, Matt Walsh and Peanut are on a road trip on Planters’ Super Bowl pregame ad, released online Wednesday, when things go awry.

As they are driving in the Nutmobile, Mr. Peanut swerves to avoid an animal. The vehicle goes off a cliff, but the three are able to hold onto a tree branch. When it’s apparent that the branch can’t hold the weight of all three, Mr. Peanut does what he has to do.

“When Mr. Peanut’s Big Game road trip with Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes goes awry, he ends up making the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends,” the company stated on YouTube. “Mr. Peanut died doing what he did best - having people’s backs when they needed him most. ”Planters’ social media account names have been changed to “The Estate of Mr. Peanut.”

Planters will broadcast the 104-year-old mascot’s “funeral” in its official Super Bowl commercial during the third quarter.