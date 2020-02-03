Super Bowl napper’s now sleeping celebrity

Q: What’s worse than falling asleep at the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs' and San Francisco 49ers at the start of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A: Falling at the Super Bowl and having someone put it on Twitter for millions to see.

Karisa Maxwell, a deputy editor for Sporting News, shot a video of a man catching a few winks early in the game.

“Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl,” Maxwell said her post. “We’re still only in the first quarter.”

The video’s been watched millions of times.

But the story doesn’t end there.

“He just woke up … oh no, should I tell him?” Maxwell posted. “Oh no... His friend is currently showing him the video. The whole section knows. WHAT DO I DO?!”

Some of those replying to the post had some ideas, especially those standing to make a buck or two on the embarrassing situation for now-infamous napper.

The folks at Mattress Firm said, “Send him our way.”

Coca Cola popped in a GIF for Coke Energy, its new energy drink. “You rang?” it asked.

Come Monday, Maxwell completed the circle for those wanting to know if that was the end of the story.

It wasn’t.

“Following halftime, I hesitantly walked up to introduce myself and asked him for an interview to find out more,” Maxwell said. “He was clearly annoyed and said, ‘Absolutely not.’

“I would say he needs to relax, but ...”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.