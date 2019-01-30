Super-wide load causes lane blockages throughout Kentucky

Several roads will be closed or partially closed today while a tractor-trailer transports industrial equipment from Ohio to Tennessee.

Kentucky State Police will be riding ahead of the 27-foot-wide piece of industrial cooling equipment helping local law enforcement periodically close roads along the route.

KSP will escort the vehicle from Boone County to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

The vehicle is expected to arrive in Georgetown at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

it will take Exit 126 of U.S. 62 at that time. Travel will continue westbound on U.S. 460, to southbound U.S. 62. From there, it's expected to go westbound on I-64 at exit 69 in Midway. From there, the motorcade takes Exit 54 onto U.S. 127 toward Lawrenceburg. From there, it will head to Elizabethtown and continue south to Tennessee.

The exact timing of traffic stops isn't known at this time. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they will provide updates on the super-wide load's location as often as possible.