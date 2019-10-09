Superfans won't leave roofs until their teams win

Two football fans in different cities are going to live on a rooftop until they see their teams take home a win.

Jeff Lanham owns the Hog Rock Cafe and says he joked that he would set up camp on his roof until the currently 0-4 Bengals won a game, but then had to follow through on his own bet. (Source: WXIX via Gray News)

“I said if they can’t beat Pittsburgh with the quarterback and everyone out, I’m going to stay on the roof until they win and that’s where I’m at,” Lanham said.

The next game could be a real challenge for the Bengals as they play against the Ravens on Sunday night.

One of Lanham’s employees is getting a good laugh out of the situation her boss is in, but says she isn’t surprised.

“I think it’s crazy honestly,” Cheyanna Meyer said. “That’s just Jeff. He makes a bet, he sticks with it.”

Over in Big Orange Country, a University of Tennessee fan is taking on a similar bet.

Tyler Ivens, a morning radio DJ for a Knoxville, Tennessee station, said he's not coming down until the Vols win another game.

The Vols are playing Mississippi state next at home in Neyland Stadium. So far, the Vols are 1-4 this season with no SEC wins.

"Not only do I need to put up or shut up, but if I was confident at all they could get a win - Mississippi State - after how they played against Georgia, who in their right mind would come up here if they didn't believe they could win?" Ivens said.

If they don't win against Mississippi state, it's a good chance Ivens will have to get used to his home for a while because the Vols take on top-ranked Alabama next for an away game in Tuscaloosa.

Ivens set up a tent with an air mattress inside and is broadcasting from the roof. He said a few people have dropped off meals but he has snacks to hold him over.

