Superhero welcomes home Kenneth Howard

Kenneth Howard has returned home after being lost in the woods for nearly three days.

The 22-month-old went missing earlier this week when he wandered away from his family's home in Magoffin County.

"Miracles do happen. My baby is a miracle. He's my little Grizzly Adams," said Samantha Moore, Kenneth's mom.

Saturday the community threw the little boy a welcome-home celebration at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

A popular superhero made a special appearance.

"Kenneth teaches us no matter what goes on in our lives, no matter how tough things are, we never quit fighting," said John Buckland, who dressed up as Batman to meet Kenneth.

Buckland said the boy's story inspired him and reminded him of a dark period in his life.

"I went through really bad child abuse, drug addiction because of all that pain that I didn't get help for, two suicide attempts, just a train wreck of a life."

Buckland started the H4H Foundation, which encourages children and families going through tough times.

He dresses up as Batman and gives children a ride in his batmobile.

At the welcome-home celebration, Buckland took Kenneth for few laps in the the college's parking lot.

"[Kenneth] was fine when I got in there with him because he's having some attachment issues," said Moore.

She thanks all the volunteers who helped in the search for her son.

