Superintendent: Letcher Co. Middle School students involved in “drug situation”

The Letcher County School Superintendent says students at Letcher Middle School were involved in a “drug situation” Tuesday morning.

Sister station WYMT says the superintendent’s statement, while vague, confirms what several parents had reported to the station over the last two days.

The superintendent did confirm that one student was taken to the Whitesburg hospital following the “situation,” but did not comment on the student’s condition.

Officials with the Letcher Ambulance Service reported to WYMT that they believe methamphetamine was involved.

The Letcher County Sheriff's Office could only confirm that this is an ongoing investigation.

