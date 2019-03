Kentucky school superintendents from across the state have called a press conference for Monday at noon.

They're going to be addressing House Bill 205, which would give a tax break for people donating money to a private-school scholarship program.

Supporters of the bill say it would give better opportunities to at-risk students.

Opponents argue the bill would drain revenue from public schools.

