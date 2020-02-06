Supporters of sports wagering bill betting votes are there for it to pass

There still hasn't been a vote on the House floor on the sports wagers bill, but supporters are betting the votes are there in both chambers to pass it into law.

Governor Andy Beshear based part of his 2-year budget on money from sports wagering and he says Kentucky lawmakers should pass it this year.

He's estimating about $14 million the first year and more than $22 million every year after that.

Thursday, the governor was joined by Republican sponsor Adam Koenig, members of the Democratic leadership, other lawmakers, and several business and economic groups to tout support for the measure.

It's House Bill 137 which unanimously passed a House committee in the opening days of the legislature but has not been called on for a vote on the full House floor despite it being on the orders of the day since January 17.

Koenig has said he has the 51 votes to pass it in the house but the question has been the Senate.

If the bill passes people will have to visit one of the state's horse racing tracks or Kentucky Speedway to either place wagers or to download an app that will let them wager from anywhere in Kentucky.

Supporters have said some of the money raised by sports wagers would go to help with pension liability.