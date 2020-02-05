Supporters, protesters react to the Senate vote acquitting President Donald Trump

The Senate vote acquitting President Donald Trump Wednesday ended only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Though, the reaction to the vote is just getting started.

"It's really disappointing, not just for our country, but also for our democracy," Chair for Move On Krystal Spencer said.

"I was very positive and upbeat about finally getting the acquittal," Chairman of the Republican Party of Fayette County Fran Anderson said.

The two votes came largely along party lines with a 52 to 48 total on abuse of power and 53 to 47 on obstruction of Congress. That same division is reflected right here in Lexington.

"I'd like to see the rest of America, such as the Democrats, be able to enjoy what the rest of America is enjoying,” Anderson said. “With as great as our country is doing, our economy, our low unemployment, just so many wonderful great things are happening that this president has done."

As the Republican party praised the work accomplished by the current administration, protesters lined the streets downtown with signs condemning that same group.

"We're sick and tired of paying people on the hill to do absolutely nothing,” protester Damon Davenport Jr. said. “You're making decisions for the people that are not our decisions."

More than 230 events like the one in downtown Lexington are being held across the country Wednesday night and by several different groups like Common Cause, Move On, and more.

It’s a sign that shows the tensions between both parties still remain.