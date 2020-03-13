Supreme Court suspends in-person court proceedings in Kentucky

Most in-person court proceedings in Kentucky have been suspended due to the state's ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a press release from the Kentucky Supreme Court, the suspension will be implemented from March 16 through April 10.

The release says there will be exceptions for emergency matters, domestic violence hearings, and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases.

All in-person appearances for civil and criminal dockets are canceled.

[READ the full list of changes]

The Supreme Court encourages judges to use telephonic or video technology for all necessary hearings.