'Surgery on Sunday' changes lives one procedure at a time

A group of healthcare professionals are offering their time and talents to give back to the community.

Surgery on Sunday was back in action again this Sunday, helping people who can’t afford the medical care they need.

"Most of these people tried for a long time to find someone who would take care of them and have been really frustrated by the system,” the founder, Dr. Andy Moore explains. "A lot of these people are unable to work or even care for their children or do things that they can with their families. So you can make a real change with a simple outpatient procedure and really change their life forever."

It's one of the only programs like this in the entire country. They help about 100 people every year.

"Once you do this, you bring other people in and everybody loves to help out," says Dr. Anjum Bux. His wife also volunteers with the program, along with about 50 other doctors.

A variety of surgeries can be performed, like orthopedic surgery, hernia repairs and cataracts.

Dr. Moore says when he founded the group, he had one goal: to treat all patients with the same fairness and dignity, regardless of their financial situations.

"Just a simple thank you means a lot more to you than a big paycheck," says Dr. Moore.

Surgery on Sunday says it’s always looking for new volunteers and donations.