Surveillance video shows suspect attempt to set Boyle Co. business on fire

Police in Boyle County are searching for a suspect after someone nearly sent a business up in flames.

Danville police say they received a call just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday about someone trying to set fire to the business on Wilderness Road.

Surveillance video shows someone putting what police say is a camp torch near the business, which is run out of a home.

The fire department responded and put the small fire out.

Police are still trying to identify the person in the video.

