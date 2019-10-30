Surveillance video shows suspect attempt to set Boyle Co. business on fire

Surveillance video captures the suspect placing a camp torch next to the business. (Photo: Danville Police Department)
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Police in Boyle County are searching for a suspect after someone nearly sent a business up in flames.

Danville police say they received a call just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday about someone trying to set fire to the business on Wilderness Road.

Surveillance video shows someone putting what police say is a camp torch near the business, which is run out of a home.

The fire department responded and put the small fire out.

Police are still trying to identify the person in the video.

 
