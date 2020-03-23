Surveillance video shows truck plunge into Lexington pool

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is faces charges in Jessamine County after police say he drove a truck into a swimming pool on Saturday.
The crash was caught on surveillance video sent to us by a WKYT viewer.
It started when a deputy saw a truck police had been looking for.
After a short chase, the driver drove into a neighborhood pool at the corner of Tates Creek and Rockbridge Road.
Lexington Police helped in the arrest and rescue.
No one was hurt.