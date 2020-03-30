Survey says Kentucky nonprofits see decrease in revenue since pandemic

Nonprofits depend on donations and community support. Both items some say haven't been seen since COVID-19 came to the Bluegrass.

Clark County Community services are just one out of 20,000+ nonprofits adapting and finding ways around the financial burden.

In a survey conducted by the Kentucky Nonprofit Network with 420 leaders in the field, the data shows the hit Kentucky's 20,000 organizations have taken.

Like the rest of the world, 92 percent of nonprofits report the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted normal business.

The survey goes on to show 86 percent of organizations say revenue has been lost -- 42 percent citing layoffs and furloughs were required to stay on track.

Half of the organizations participating in the survey say they only have around three months of cash reserves on hand to stay afloat. Meanwhile, lawmakers predict Kentucky will see its peak COVID-19 impact by May.

Debbie Fatkin, the Executive Director, says they were forced to shut down their thrift store because of Coronavirus concerns from Frankfort. She says the store alone makes up for 35 percent of their income. She says meanwhile, the community has seen their need with many choosing to jump in to help.

"Funds are coming in, and it's because of the generosity of those people who have not lost their jobs and are still able to work," Said Fatkin.

She says the service, which also feeds over 1,400 families average, is on track to stay afloat but knows nobody is in the clear with more and more people needing help. In one month, the service could see 17 new families. Fatkin says that it has changed to 17 new families a week that would normally not need their goods.

"A lot of the people we are seeing, we've never seen before. I'm sure never imagined that they would be coming to us for a food box."

Fatkin is encouraging those who can, to give. She says help is needed and will be more and more until the virus subsides. Her hope is that her staff is able to stay healthy during the process to keep food traveling to homes and ultimately on tables.

"My first request for anybody is to please be praying for us; we have to stay healthy. We have to make sure this operation is still running because in Clark county, before this happened, 1,400 families were depending on us, and that's only grown."

