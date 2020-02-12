Survivor castaways, fans kickoff Season 40: Winners at War premiere in Lexington

Wednesday night, KSBar and Grill looked like it was just another University of Kentucky game night. But the fans in blue weren't cheering on the cats, instead, they were getting ready to watch Nick Wilson outwit, outplay, and outlast.

Wilson, along with dozens of Survivor fans, packed the restaurant to watch the premiere of Season 40: Winners at War.

"Everybody loves Survivor," Wilson said.

Before he was a Sole Survivor, Wilson was a fan of the competitive series since the beginning.

"Probably 50 million people watched it that night,” Wilson said. “I remember when Richard Hatch won, of course, I was rooting for Rudy, I was heartbroken, and that's when I fell in love with Survivor."

He applied for 8 years before being cast on Season 37: David versus Goliath. But, his second casting for this season's Winners at War came as more of a surprise making the game even more of a challenge.

"Survivor is a game that you can prepare for, you can work out, swim, and do things, so I think it was a little harder for that reason, I wasn't as ready to go,” Wilson said. “But, Survivor is going to be hard no matter what, so you can prepare all you want and you're still going to get hungry, you're still going to get wet, you're still going to starve."

At least Wednesday night's crowd proved, Wilson has a huge tribe behind him.