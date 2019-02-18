Suspect accused of pulling gun on man wearing MAGA hat appears in court

A suspect accused of pulling a gun on a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat appeared in a Kentucky courtroom for the first time since his Saturday arrest.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports James Phillips of Tennessee was arrested Saturday after police say he pulled the gun on the man at a Sam's Club in Bowling Green.

A judge entered a not guilty plea for Phillips, who will have a court-appointed attorney.

A Bowling Green police report said the victim, Terry Pierce, was with his wife at the store when Phillips confronted them. Witnesses would also tell police this happened, but surveillance video didn't capture Phillips pulling a gun out. Officers found a handgun with a round chambered in Phillips' back pocket.

Police charged Phillips with first-degree wanton endangerment. No one was injured during the confrontation.