Suspect arrested in Boyle County assault, burglary spree

A Boyle County man faces multiple charges after reportedly assaulting a victim, and later taking part in a burglary at a local business.

It started when officers were called to an assault at a Parksville apartment complex at around 1 a.m. When they arrived, police say witnesses told them 25-year-old Matthew Goebel hit a man during an argument.

An arrest citation says the victim’s wife woke up her husband in reference to a commotion outside. When the victim went to check, he and Goebel got into an argument, and Goebel ended up hitting the victim in the left eye while holding a beer can. Investigators say the victim had a raised bump under his eye and was having trouble focusing. The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Then, around 2:30 a.m., police were called out again to a report that three men had broken into a business. According to investigators, Goebel is suspected of kicking open the shop’s door, entering, and stating “I’m going to kill you.”

Goebel then reportedly left the shop and began kicking the store’s garage door repeatedly. Police say they found boot marks on the garage door that appeared to be from Goebel’s boots.

Goebel had left the scene by the time investigators arrived, but police officers later found him hiding between a tree and a vehicle at the side of a home near Smith Street.

He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, burglary, and assault.

