Suspect arrested in multiple thefts from Georgetown storage units

A man is behind bars charged with multiple counts of burglary in an investigation into thefts from storage units in Georgetown.

According to a post from the Georgetown Police Department, 33-year-old Shane Griffin was arrested after an investigation into 26 reported burglaries at the Self Storage Center #3 on Oxford Drive.

Police say they reviewed surveillance footage and were able to identify a vehicle. On March 10, they tracked the vehicle to Griffin. A short vehicle and foot pursuit followed before Griffin was taken into custody. He was reportedly found hiding under a bed inside an apartment.

Officers say they found numerous stolen items inside the apartment, and others inside Griffin’s vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing as there are multiple victims and a large amount of property.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation, or could possibly be a victim to call (502) 863-7826.

