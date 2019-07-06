Suspect escapes from Bell Co. cruiser, arrested in Tenn. still in handcuffs

A southern Kentucky man is in custody in Tennessee after running from deputies all the way to Tennessee while still in handcuffs.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Chris Smith was taken into custody Friday morning in connection to a domestic incident in the Ferndale community.

Smith was placed in the back of a cruiser, but while being interviewed, he reportedly escaped the vehicle and ran off, still in handcuffs.

Shortly thereafter, the Sheriff says Smith was taken into custody by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee, still wearing the handcuffs.

Insofar as Smith’s initial charge in Bell County was a misdemeanor, extradition is not being sought. Additional charges are, however, being filed on Smith.

