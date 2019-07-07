Suspect held victim at knifepoint in Floyd Co. burglary, imprisonment

A Johnson County man is behind bars facing multiple charges after a bizarre burglary and imprisonment case on Sunday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a burglary in progress on Middle Fork Road early Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they made contact with 31-year-old Zachery Cochran. According to a Facebook post on the Sheriff’s Office’s page, a victim told investigators that Cochran had entered his home through the back door, grabbed a large kitchen knife, and told the victim “I’m going to kill you because you’re Jesus.”

The victim also told deputies that Cochran held him at knifepoint and wouldn’t let him leave the home. The victim managed to get free, according to deputies, and ran to a neighbor’s home to call law enforcement.

Deputies arrested Cochran, and discovered he had two small baggies of a crystal white substance, believed to be methamphetamine.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Cochran was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center where he faces charges of burglary, unlawful imprisonment, and possession of methamphetamine.

