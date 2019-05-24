Suspect identified as Whitley County shooting death now a murder investigation

Kentucky State Police say the death of a 57-year-old woman is now a murder case, and troopers have named the suspect in the investigation.

Troopers say a murder warrant is out for Nicholas M. Rucker, 38, of Corbin.

Rucker is accused of murdering his girlfriend, 57-year-old Vicki S. Conner of Corbin. Conner was found dead with a gunshot wound Wednesday night in the Woodbine community on Ky. 1064.

Kentucky State Police is asking for anyone with information on the case to call (606) 878-6622.