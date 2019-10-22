Suspect identified in Lexington bank robbery

Police have identified a suspect in a Lexington bank robbery.

An active warrant has been issued for Jordan D. Washington, 31.

Washington is accused of robbing Central Bank on West New Circle Road on May 13.

After the robbery, police said Washington crashed his getaway car into a nearby warehouse. He was able to escape that scene as well.

Police say Washington should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can send anonymous tips by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

