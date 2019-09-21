Police: suspect identified in deadly Lexington shooting

Lexington Police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

According to police, 21-year-old Jeremy Jovontae Jackson is believed to have shot 51-year-old Carroll Martin. They think that Martin and Jackson knew each other.

Lexington Police say officers were called to Florence Avenue around 9:15 a.m. on September 15, where they found Martin in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Anyone with any information about Jackson is asked to contact Lexington Police.