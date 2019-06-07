Suspect identified weeks after Leslie County home invasion shooting

Kentucky State Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a woman during a home invasion in Leslie County.

Troopers say there is a warrant out for the arrest of 51-year-old Richard Dickerson for first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Dickerson is accused of breaking into a home in the Confluence community on Mosley Bend Road in May. A man and woman were inside the home, and troopers say Dickerson shot toward them causing the woman to be injured. He would then drive away on an ATV.

The woman's injuries were considered serious at the time of the shooting.

If you have information on Dickerson's whereabouts, you are asked to call (606) 435-6069. He is considered armed and dangerous.