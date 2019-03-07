Suspect in 16-year-olds' deaths pleads guilty in Clark County court

One of the eight people charged in to the murders of two Kentucky teens has entered a guilty plea.

Michaela Buford admitted to driving three men to an apartment complex in Winchester, where they got into a gunfight. 16-year-olds Adrianna Castro and Kayla Holland were caught in the crossfire that night and killed.

Thursday, Buford pleaded guilty to two counts of facilitation to murder and one count of complicity to wanton endangerment. Buford faces up to 11 years in prison for her role in the crime.

Denzel Hill, Darian Skinner, Ronnie Ellis and Matthew Carmen were all indicted on two counts of murder.

As part of her plea, Buford has agreed to testify if any of the other cases go to trial.