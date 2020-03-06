Suspect in 2015 murder of UK student appears in court

One of the men charged in the death of a UK student was back in court Friday morning.

Efrain Diaz is charged with the murder of Jonathan Krueger.

Krueger was shot and killed near UKk's campus in 2015.

Friday, Diaz appeared in front of a judge for a bond hearing.

It's been almost five years since the shooting, and a judge finally decided to set a bond of $1 million Diaz as he waits for his day in court.

The possibility of the death penalty playing a big role in this case.

Diaz was 20 at the time of the murder.

Last year, Judge Ernesto Scorsone ruled the death penalty for people under the age of 21 was unconstitutional.

But the commonwealth has argued against that.

Now, the decision lies in the hands of the Kentucky Supreme Court.

That wait has led to many delays for Diaz's trial, but his attorney believes the evidence shows the death penalty shouldn't have been on the table in the first place.

"The fact that Mr. Diaz was in the back of the van and didn't get out of the van and do anything to either of these two individual, neither robbed them nor did he shoot anybody," said Michael Bufkin, defense attorney. "And I think that gives him a much lower level of culpability."

We checked in with the Supreme Court last week. We were told a decision about the death penalty could come as early as this month.

Diaz's trial is scheduled to begin in August.