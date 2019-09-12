Suspect in deadly Anderson Co. crash appears for arraignment

The man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a deadly crash in Anderson County was in court Thursday morning.

A judge did not set a bond for David Henderson during his arraignment Thursday (Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell)

David Henderson appeared for an arraignment still wearing a neck brace from injuries he sustained in the wreck. He faces two counts of assault in Anderson County in connection to the incident, but that’s only part of the many charges pending against him.

An arrest citation states Henderson was high on LSD when he was involved in a high-speed chase with police. A passenger in Henderson’s car later told police Henderson didn’t pull over because of a small amount of marijuana in the car.

Officers say he hit speeds over 120 mph during the pursuit, which ended when Henderson crashed into another car, driven by recent Anderson County High School graduate, 18-year-old Jill Hurst.

Henderson, Hurst, and two others were sent to the hospital following the crash.

A release from the Fayette County Coroner Thursday evening states that Hurst was pronounced deceased from traumatic brain injuries sustained in the crash. Her family tells WKYT they are waiting for her organs to be donated.

Henderson was also wanted out of Grayson County for another case. He also faces charges out of Mercer County, including DUI, wanton endangerment, and fleeing and evading police.

Additional charges are expected.

The judge in Anderson County decided to not set a bond for the charges there, saying that Henderson was a flight risk.

Henderson will have a long day in court next Thursday. He‘ll face a judge in Anderson County that morning for the assault charges, then he will be back in the courtroom in Mercer County that evening for the others.

