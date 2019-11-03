Suspect in Lauren County stabbing taken into custody

A Laurel County man accused in a stabbing earlier this month is now behind bars.

Deputies say Jason Blevins stabbed another man near a business on KY 312 on October 24. Blevins then went on the run.

The victim suffered wounds to the chest and abdomen and was airlifted to a trauma hospital following the incident. No word on his condition now.

Law enforcement caught up with Blevins on Saturday, however, off Wagers Lane, about seven miles south of London in the CampGround community.

Blevins is charged with first-degree assault.