Suspect in Louisville detective's death back in home incarceration after false positive

The man accused of killing a Louisville detective while driving under the influence is going back in home incarceration after a false positive drug test.

Gray affiliate WAVE3 reports Roger Burdette was released from jail after the mandated drug test he recently failed was determined to be a false positive.

“The confirmation test showed that there were no unauthorized substances in Mr. Burdette’s system. The presiding judge, defense counsel and the prosecutor have been informed of the result and Mr. Burdette has been returned to home incarceration," Louisville Metro Department of Corrections assistant director Steve Durham said in a statement.

Burdette is charged with murder in the Christmas Eve 2018 crash that killed Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Deidre Mengedoht. Burdette is not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs as a part of his home incarceration program.