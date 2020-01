The suspect in a Louisville murder is behind bars in Lexington.

Our sister station WAVE 3 reports 33-year-old Maurice Green is accused of shooting and killing a man on January 3.

Green was arrested last week in Lexington. The Fayette County Jail shows he is charged with possessing counterfeit bills.

WAVE 3 reports Green admitted to Lexington officers that he shot the victim in the head.

He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.