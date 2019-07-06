Suspect in Louisville shooting arrested after 5-hour standoff

Police and SWAT teams were able to end a 5-hour standoff peacefully after a shooting Friday night at a Louisville mobile home park.

According to WAVE, officers were called out about 6:15 p.m. to the Cardinal Mobile Home Park on St. Andrews Church Road on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, investigators say they found a man who had been shot in the back. Officers were able to determine the victim and the suspect both live at the mobile home park and had gotten into an argument that erupted into gunfire.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he is suspected to survive.

Officers say the suspect in the shooting, later identified as 55-year-old Robert Perry, barricaded himself in a trailer. SWAT teams responded to assist officers in the standoff.

At around 11 p.m., Perry surrendered to police without further incident and was taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

