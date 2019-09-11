Suspect in Madison County death investigation appears in court

The case against a man charged in a Madison County death is back in court.

Ryan "Todd" Crawley is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say he was involved with dumping the body of 39-year-old April Arnett of Lexington near the old Clays Ferry Bridge last month.

Crawley walked into court with $15,000 cash bond Wednesday. That's what his attorney chose to focus on getting changed in hopes of getting him out of jail.

Police say they are investigating this as a homicide, but currently, no one has been charged with her murder.

Crawley’s lawyers on Wednesday asked for his bond to be lowered to $5,000 with house arrest,

or to use a property bond worth both $30,000 posted out of Scott county.

The judge in the case, however, disagreed with lowering the bond.

"I have reviewed Mr. Crawley’s criminal history. It is substantial. It includes violent offenses terroristic threatening, it includes alcohol-related offenses, DUIs, it includes violations of court orders, such as Kentucky EPOs and/or DVOs, and so his bond will remain the same at $15,000 cash"

Troopers haven't revealed any further details about their investigation on Arnett’s death.

Officers say the victim, April Arnett, also had a few run-ins with the law. Court records show she and Crawley were arrested on the same day and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Police have not said what their exact relationship was.

