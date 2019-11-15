Suspect in Pulaski County murder case arraigned, not guilty plea entered

The woman accused in the murder of a Pulaski County mother who disappeared last spring appeared in court Friday morning.

Danelle Powell is accused of murder in the death of LeeAnna Brumley. (Photo: Pulaski County Detention Center)

Danelle Powell was in court to be arraigned. A not guilty plea was entered for her, and a preliminary hearing is set for next week. The judge also said she would be held under no bond.

Investigators think Powell killed LeeAnna Brumley, who went missing last May. A search team recovered what they think are part of her remains in rural Pulaski County.

New details began emerging yesterday about Brumley’s brutal murder. Deputies say Powell, who was arrested Thursday, is the main murder suspect in LeeAnna Brumley’s death. Two others – cousins Corky and Gerald Hendricks – are named as suspects and are being held in jail on unrelated charges.

Investigators say Brumley was shot and hit with a hatchet before her body was burned.

Brumley’s family says she was a frequent ‘couch crasher’ who frequently stayed with friends and others she met on social media. They fear she made some bad choices that put her in Powell’s company.

Brumley’s sister, Faith Duggins, wants answers from the suspect.

“Why would she pull the trigger to it? Why did she think it was okay to take LeeAnna’s life? What was so bad that she took LeeAnna’s life,” Duggins said.

Investigators say the grand jury, which next meets in early December, will consider additional charges against Corky and Gerald Hendricks in the case.

Powell has declined WKYT’s request for an interview in the Pulaski County jail.

