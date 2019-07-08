Suspect in fatal DUI crash in Lexington due in court

A woman charged with DUI following a crash in Lexington in which a 10-year-old girl died will be arraigned Monday.

Sequoyah Collins was arrested after the crash on Tates Creek Road at Lansdowne Drive early Friday morning. She's since bonded out of jail.

Collins' arrest citation said she admitted to having two drinks before the crash. Police said she smelled like alcohol, was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech. Witnesses told police Collins was speeding and ran a red light.

Collins hit a car that was turning onto Lansdowne. Six people were in the car, including four children, ranging in ages from 9 to 12. Alexia Gomez Hernandez, 10, later died at the hospital.

Friends of Alexia's family started an online fundraiser to help with hospital bills and funeral expenses.

Lexington police said additional charges against Collins are pending.

