Suspect in fatal Lee County stabbing captured

Jason Smith is accused of killing James Allen (Three Forks Regional Jail)
Updated: Wed 7:30 AM, Mar 18, 2020

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected in a fatal stabbing in Lee County has been arrested.

Kentucky State Police said officers received a tip about the location of Jason Smith, 39.

He was arrested in Beattyville.

Smith is accused of killing James Allen, 53.

Troopers said they were called to Long Branch Road around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Allen's body was found at the scene. Investigators said it appeared he was stabbed to death during an argument.

Smith is charged with murder and is being held in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.

 
