Suspect in killing of Winchester teens in court for plea hearing

A suspect in the shooting deaths of two Winchester teenagers is set to go before a judge Thursday.

Denzel Hill pleaded not guilty to the murders of Adriana Castro and Kayla Holland.

The 16-year-old girls were shot and killed in November 2017 in the parking lot of the Washington Street Apartments in Winchester.

Police say Hill, Darian Skinner and Ronnie Ellis others got in a gunfight with Matthew Carmen. Castro and Holland were caught in the crossfire.

Michaela Buford admitted to driving the three men to the parking lot.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of facilitation to murder and one count of wanton endangerment. As part of her plea deal, she agreed to testify if any other cases go to trial.

Thursday, Hill will be in court for a plea hearing.