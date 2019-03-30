Suspect in motorcycle theft covered truck in plastic to conceal identifying marks

The Clay County Sheriff has released surveillance photographs of a truck he says was used to steal a motorcycle from a storage unit.

The Sheriff says he received a complaint on Friday that someone had cut the lock off a storage unit and took a 2014 Harley Davidson.

After reviewing camera footage, the Sheriff discovered the bike had been stolen around 9:30 a.m. on March 21.

The Sheriff says the truck that hauled off the bike is a long bed, black or blue vehicle, possibly a Ford Ranger. The truck was wrapped in plastic to try and hide its color. There were also cardboard cutouts on the front license plate and back window.

Anyone with information on the truck, and who it belongs to, is asked to call the Sheriff at (606) 598-9471, or Clay County Dispatch at (606) 598-8411.

