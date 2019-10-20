Suspect robbing Kroger pharmacy at gunpoint shot by police in Nicholasville

A suspect is in the hospital after being shot by police in Nicholasville.

Officers say just before 1 a.m. Sunday, they were called out to the Kroger on South Main Street where a man had forced his way into the pharmacy with a gun.

They say he held an employee at gunpoint to get into the locked pharmacy area since it was already closed.

When police arrived, they approached the suspect inside the pharmacy, who then pointed his gun at officers. They fired at the suspect, injuring him.

Officials say he was taken to UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers or Kroger employees were hurt.

The Kroger on South Main Street in Nicholasville will be closed Sunday while the investigation continues.

Police say employees are advised not to come to work until further notified by store managers. All store deliveries for Sunday are canceled as well.

Kentucky State Police's Critical Incident Response Team will be on scene to continue investigating throughout the morning.