Suspect shot multiple times by police in Hardin County

A suspect is in critical condition after a police shooting in Hardin County.

Elizabethtown Police say a high-speed chase started after they got a call for shots fired on West Poplar Street around 6:30 Tuesday night, according to WKYT sister station WAVE 3 News.

KSP and the Hardin County Sheriff's office were also involved in the pursuit.

The chase led officers into LaRue County and back into Hardin County, ending on Highway 84 outside Sonora.

State Police haven't said what happened at the end of the chase except the suspect was shot. That person is at University Hospital in Louisville for multiple gunshot wounds.

No officers or troopers were injured. Police are not looking for any suspects.