Suspect steals 16 pizzas, trips, then held down by employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is in jail following a botched robbery at a Little Caesars store.
Cameron Osborne, 19, is charged with robbery.
Police said Osborne went into the store at 135 E. New Circle Road around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Osborne was armed with a bat and his face was covered with a mask.
His arrest citation says he used the bat to threaten the manager and damage the counter and register.
Osborne stole roughly $200 from two cash registers and then demanded pizzas, according to court documents. An employee, fearing for their safety, gave Osborne 16 pizzas, valued at $80.
As Osborne was making his escape, he tripped outside the store.
Employees then surrounded Osborne and held him down until police arrived.