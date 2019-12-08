Suspect wanted after meth found in package bound for Louisville address

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking a suspect to come forward after finding 20 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a package delivered to a south Louisville address.

According to a post to their Facebook page, police tracked the package to an address on Yorktown Road. Once they verified the package had been delivered, they executed a search warrant and retrieved the parcel.

When they opened the package, they found over $100,000 dollars worth of meth. In a picture posted to Facebook, it appears the drugs were concealed to look like an air-fryer and toaster oven appliance.

Police say the suspect in the case, identified as Sergio Figueroa, was not home at the time of the seizure. Investigators are asking him to come forward.

