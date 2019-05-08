Suspect wanted on narcotics charges arrested in Montgomery County

A man who escaped from police on Monday was taken into custody Tuesday, and now faces multiple charges.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff, deputies attempted to serve narcotics-related warrants to David W. McCarty, 47, on Monday, but McCarty drove off in a Range Rover, reportedly nearly hitting two deputies. Investigators say he then tried to drive over some pipelines, but ended up hitting a tree and getting stuck in a ravine. McCarty then ran off on foot, escaping into the woods.

Tuesday evening, deputies surrounded McCarty’s home, and when he attempted to escape again he was quickly apprehended. Deputies say McCarty had over 40 grams of narcotics on him, including meth, cocaine, and heroin, as well as Narcan. He was also in possession of a stolen handgun, according to the Sheriff.

McCarty is charged with trafficking in meth and heroin, 2 counts of fleeing and evading police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and receiving stolen property. The Sheriff says additional charges are pending.

